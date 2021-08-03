Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $163.99

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,382,672. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.42. Apple has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

