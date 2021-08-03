Apria, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 10th (NYSE:APR)

Apria’s (NYSE:APR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Apria had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Apria stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 0.65. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $23,576,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

