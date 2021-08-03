AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of AptarGroup worth $31,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

