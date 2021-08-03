AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,050 shares of company stock worth $7,348,417 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

