AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock worth $7,348,417 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $115,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

