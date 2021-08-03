Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APTX stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

