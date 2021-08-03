Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.23 billion to $16.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.45.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

