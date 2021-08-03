APY.Finance Price Down 1% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $705,879.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,017,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

