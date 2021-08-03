APYSwap (APYS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00100710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00294364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.00852309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,622,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.