ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $22,732.06 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00801771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00093615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042054 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

