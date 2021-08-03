ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been assigned a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

ARX traded down C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.14. 3,588,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.76. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.66 and a 12-month high of C$10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

