ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.29

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.29 and last traded at C$9.12, with a volume of 4142624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.1163518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

