ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $99.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ArcBest traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.43. 3,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 324,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.