ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 350,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 49.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 95.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 257,537 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

