Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 247,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 508,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

