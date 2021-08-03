Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,596 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $123,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 167,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,120. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.21.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

