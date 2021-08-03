Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ARNC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 23,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.