Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 344,775 shares.The stock last traded at $40.29 and had previously closed at $34.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.