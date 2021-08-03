Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 344,775 shares.The stock last traded at $40.29 and had previously closed at $34.66.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
