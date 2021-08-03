ArdCoin (ARDX) Achieves Market Cap of $16.05 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $140,707.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00801997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042372 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

