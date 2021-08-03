Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Short Interest Update

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,925,000 after buying an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,021,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

