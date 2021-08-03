Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.46

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.46 and last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 535302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

