Arepacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $48,522.64 and approximately $15.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,170,974 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

