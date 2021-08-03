Ares Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $377,196.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.71 million and $377,196.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00100438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,288.77 or 0.99882294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00841394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,969,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

