argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $332.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.86.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of argenx stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $309.75. 2,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.09. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in argenx by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $395,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.