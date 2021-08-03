Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 250,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,627. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

