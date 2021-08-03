Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Up to $51.42

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.42, but opened at $54.59. Argo Group International shares last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 210 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Argo Group International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.