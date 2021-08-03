Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.41

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 344758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.12.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

