Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.50.

Shares of ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.00. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $383.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

