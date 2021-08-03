Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $420.00 at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $383.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

