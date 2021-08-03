Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $420.00 at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.00.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $383.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.00.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
