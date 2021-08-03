Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.06

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.06 and last traded at C$35.80, with a volume of 237593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.42.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3523416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

