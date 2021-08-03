Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.06

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.06 and last traded at C$35.80, with a volume of 237593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.42.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.
About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
