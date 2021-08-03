ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 200.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

