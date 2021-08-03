Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:AHH traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
