Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

