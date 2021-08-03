ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $23.13 million and $1.38 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00141952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,489.07 or 1.00052528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.15 or 0.00845221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,098,219 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.