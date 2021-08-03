Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.75.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.