Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $34,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.