Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

