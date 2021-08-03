Arweave Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $11.20 or 0.00029556 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $373.91 million and $13.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

