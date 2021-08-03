Aryacoin (AYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $24,086.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005560 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars.

