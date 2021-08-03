Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.69 and last traded at $73.65. 7,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,636,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 85,600 shares valued at $4,645,600. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

