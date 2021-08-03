ASD Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $259.89 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00062294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00803810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042095 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

