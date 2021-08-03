Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $11,226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

