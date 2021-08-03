ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $367.16

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $367.16 and last traded at $367.15, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $357.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.57.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

