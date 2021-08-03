Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.