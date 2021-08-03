Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €16.10 by UBS Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €16.10 ($18.94) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.80 ($20.94).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.