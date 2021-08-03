Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,954 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

