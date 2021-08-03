Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 442,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.79% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $45,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $284,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

