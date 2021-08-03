ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0008 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $311,562.39 and $13.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00361927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

