ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.61.

ACO.X traded down C$0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.13. The company had a trading volume of 288,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,366. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. ATCO has a one year low of C$35.68 and a one year high of C$46.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other ATCO news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

