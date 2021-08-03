ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

ATCO stock traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.15. The company had a trading volume of 169,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,503. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.37. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

