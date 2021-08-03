Atheios (ATH) Price Down 49.5% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $16,180.64 and $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,216.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.83 or 0.06517644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.03 or 0.01399991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00362969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00128644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.09 or 0.00596838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00371053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00297070 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,192,168 coins and its circulating supply is 42,337,329 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

